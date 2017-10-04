8 Adorable Baby Socks That Look Just Like Real Shoes

Uncommon Goods is among the many brands making shoe-inspired sock designs for babies.
Until babies are ready to walk and wear shoes, parents can get their accessories fix with colorful patterned socks. The market is filled with fun, novelty styles for girls that will give babies’ feet a little fashion kick — while keeping them warm and cozy.

Tapping into one of the category’s most popular trends, many brands make adorable printed looks designed to resemble actual shoes, offering the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. Shop some of our favorites now:

1. Trumpette Lucy’s Socks

Trumpette, a well-known player in the sock world, is credited with sparking the shoe-sock trend with the introduction of its Original Mary Jane socks. The Sacramento, Calif.-based brand’s offering has since expanded to include a wide array of whimsical, shoe-inspired designs, from ballet flats to sneakers.

trumpette-socks

Buy: Trumpette Lucy's socks $29
2. Baby Emporio Party Shoe socks

For dressy occasions, Baby Emporio has a girls’ sock series featuring party shoe designs, complete with glittery rhinestones, ruffles and bows.

baby-emporio-socks

Buy: Baby Emporio socks $14
3. Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker socks

Converse fans will love the athletic brand’s adorable sock version of the classic Chuck Taylor high-top sneaker. The stretch-cotton booties, which come in several colors, are even detailed with teeny-tiny shoelaces.

converse-baby-socks

Buy: Converse sneaker socks $15
4. JazzyToes Little Sunshine socks

Online sock retailer JazzyToes covers the whole shoe closet with an eclectic mix of styles inspired by cowgirl boots, ballet slippers, loafers, Mary Janes, high-top sneakers, sandals and even flip-flops.

jazzytoes-baby-socks

Buy: JazzyToes Little Sunshine socks $16
5. BabyVision Ballerina socks

For little dancers in training, BabyVision offers a three-pair set of ballerina slipper socks.

baby-vision-socks

Buy: BabyVision Ballerina socks $6.99
6. Elegant Baby Cutie Pinks socks

Also embracing the ballet trend, Elegant Baby mixed in some whimsical sheep, bunny and heart motifs to boost the cute factor.

elegant-baby-socks

Buy: Elegant Baby Cutie Pinks socks $29
7. Carter’s Mary Jane bootie socks

Well-known kids’ apparel brand Carter’s offers a cute take on the ever-popular Mary Jane shoe.

Buy: Carter's Mary Jane bootie socks $14
8. Koala Kids ballet shoe socks

Koala Kids has a four-pair series of Mary Jane and ballet slipper looks, perfect for mixing and matching.

koala-kids-socks

 

Buy: Koala Kids ballet shoe socks $5.99
