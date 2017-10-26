7 Cute Baby Boy Socks That Look Like Real Shoes

Epeius is among the many brands making shoe-inspired socks for baby boys.

While they may not be ready for real footwear yet, babies can dress just like the big kids in novelty socks designed to look just like shoes — one of the category’s biggest trends of the moment. For boys, brands offer fun and colorful takes on all of the staple styles — from loafers and lace-up sneakers to boots and sandals.

Check out our favorites here:

1. Trumpette Chase socks set

Market powerhouse Trumpette’s whimsical collection includes an adorably dapper set of loafer designs — in wear-with-everything colors such as black, gray and navy — accented with brightly patterned sock legs. They’re a great way to dress up any outfit.

2. Baby Emporio hiking-boot socks

For outdoorsy types, Baby Emporio makes a fun sock set designed to resemble hiking boots, compete with sporty speed-lacing prints.

3. JazzyToes Bamboo socks

Online sock retailer JazzyToes features shoe-inspired looks for almost any occasion, including sneakers, boat shoes, cowboy boots, loafers, sandals, wingtips and even clogs. If you can’t make up your mind, the brand has several variety packs such as this one, featuring an assortment of styles.

4. Skechers Active Steps socks set

Skechers offers a sporty set of four sneaker-inspired pairs in neutral shades of gray that complement any outfit.

5. Converse Chuck Taylor socks

Sneaker fans will love Converse’s sock version of its classic Chuck Taylor sneakers. The knit booties, available in several colors, are detailed with shoelace graphics and the brand’s iconic All Star logo.

6. Wrapables no-slip shoe socks

Wrapables puts a playful spin on the shoe-sock trend with this variety pack, which delivers six designs featuring fun color and pattern accents.