Allbirds and Outdoor Voices Collaborated on a Head-to-Toe Look for Active Lifestyles

Allbirds & Outdoor Voices collaborative kit. Courtesy of brands

Allbirds, known for its cozy wool footwear, and Outdoor Voices, an active lifestyle brand of technical apparel for recreation, have teamed up for today’s launch of a limited-edition collection collaborative kit that includes a head-to-toe outfit for recreation.

While Allbirds produces sustainable Wool Runners, Outdoor Voices makes clothing designed to keep you comfortable during activities. Inspired by Jogwalking, a recreational activity that falls between a leisurely walk and a run, the Allbirds & Outdoor Voices kit is made to support a range of everyday activities.

Kits are offered in two tonal color ways and include an Outdoor Voices top and bottom; coordinating Allbirds Wool Runners in two new exclusive colors: Black Iris or OV SF gray, and an exclusive Jogwalkers Club tote.

“I met Joey Zwillinger and Tim Brown, [co-founders of Allbirds] a few years ago and our team quickly became friends,” said Tyler Haney, founder and CEO of Outdoor Voices. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our first head-to-toe kit to life, and couldn’t imagine better partners to do it with.”

The kits are available online from Allbirds and Outdoor Voices, as well as Outdoor Voices’ store in New York. The kit retails for $195 for men’s and $220 for women’s styles.