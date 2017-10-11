The 6 Best Men’s Shoes Under $200

If you’re looking to add a new pair of shoes to your fall/winter lineup but are short on funds, there are a number of affordable options out there worth considering.

Whether it’s a classic style from Clarks or Dr. Martens or a reimagined staple, the quality choices are abound.

Shop our picks for the best of the best under $200 below.



1. Cole Haan Original Grand Shortwing

You’ll be hard pressed to find a more comfortable wingtip than this Cole Haan style, which makes use of Nike’s Lunarlon cushioning.

Cole Haan Original Grand Shortwing Zappos



2. Timberland Wodehouse Lost History Toe Cap Oxford

Normally priced at $289, this pre-distressed Horween leather Timberland oxford is both classy and rugged at the same time.

Timberland Wodehouse Lost History Toe Cap Oxford Nordstrom



3. Anatomic and Co Cardoso Chelsea Boot

For those who are seeking the Chelsea boot look but aren’t ready to splurge on pricier designer options, this style from Anatomic & Co is more than suited for the job.

Anatomic and Co Cardoso Chelsea Boot Nordstrom



4. Barneys New York Rubber Hiking Boots

Although it may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of high-quality men’s shoes, Barneys’ in-house line of Italian-made footwear includes gems such as these Rubber Hiking Boots.

Barneys New York Rubber Hiking Boots Barneys



5. Clarks Desert Boot

It doesn’t get much more versatile than the Clarks Desert Boot, which can be dressed up, down and everything in between.

Clarks Desert Boot Zappos



6. Dr. Martens 10-Eye Leather Boots

You don’t have to be a punk rocker to appreciate this classic look from Dr. Martens, which features durable slip-resistant properties.