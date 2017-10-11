The 6 Best Men’s Shoes Under $200

If you’re looking to add a new pair of shoes to your fall/winter lineup but are short on funds, there are a number of affordable options out there worth considering.
Whether it’s a classic style from Clarks or Dr. Martens or a reimagined staple, the quality choices are abound.
Shop our picks for the best of the best under $200 below.
1. Cole Haan Original Grand Shortwing
You’ll be hard pressed to find a more comfortable wingtip than this Cole Haan style, which makes use of Nike’s Lunarlon cushioning.
2. Timberland Wodehouse Lost History Toe Cap Oxford
Normally priced at $289, this pre-distressed Horween leather Timberland oxford is both classy and rugged at the same time.
3. Anatomic and Co Cardoso Chelsea Boot
For those who are seeking the Chelsea boot look but aren’t ready to splurge on pricier designer options, this style from Anatomic & Co is more than suited for the job.
4. Barneys New York Rubber Hiking Boots
Although it may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of high-quality men’s shoes, Barneys’ in-house line of Italian-made footwear includes gems such as these Rubber Hiking Boots.
5. Clarks Desert Boot
It doesn’t get much more versatile than the Clarks Desert Boot, which can be dressed up, down and everything in between.
6. Dr. Martens 10-Eye Leather Boots
You don’t have to be a punk rocker to appreciate this classic look from Dr. Martens, which features durable slip-resistant properties.