5 Great Men’s Shoes That Won’t Break the Bank This Holiday Season

Holiday shopping can take a toll on your wallet, but it doesn’t have to.

Discerning buyers can pick up great men’s footwear without having to venture beyond the $200 mark, and we’ve got plenty of options to choose from here.

Scroll down get the looks they’ll want for less.

1. Clarks Wallabee

It’s hard to top the versatility of the Clarks Wallabee. The moc toe model can be dressed up or down and comes in a variety of styles, such as this burgundy suede and crepe sole look.

Clarks Wallabee Nordstrom

2. Filling Pieces Astro Striped Low-Top

Amsterdam-based Filling Pieces has been putting its spin on affordable yet high-end footwear since 2009, and this Astro Striped Low-Top sneaker is an example of what makes the brand so unique.

Filling Pieces Astro Striped Suede Low Top Saks Fifth Avenue

3. Barneys x Timberland 6-Inch Grained Leather Boot

If you want a pair of Timberlands that will stand out this holiday season, consider this grained leather version from Barneys’ BNY Sole Series collaboration.

Barneys x Timberland 6-Inch Grained Leather Boot Barneys

4. Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis

With the familiar style of a premium leather tennis shoe and a featherweight midsole, Cole Haan’s GrandPro is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Shop it to Me

5. Adidas Gazelle Primeknit

For those who prefer a sportier sneaker style, this Primeknit version of the classic Adidas Gazelle is a smart choice.