5 Great Men’s Shoes That Won’t Break the Bank This Holiday Season

Clarks Wallabee
Clarks Wallabee in burgundy suede.
Holiday shopping can take a toll on your wallet, but it doesn’t have to.

Discerning buyers can pick up great men’s footwear without having to venture beyond the $200 mark, and we’ve got plenty of options to choose from here.

Scroll down get the looks they’ll want for less.

1. Clarks Wallabee

 

It’s hard to top the versatility of the Clarks Wallabee. The moc toe model can be dressed up or down and comes in a variety of styles, such as this burgundy suede and crepe sole look.

Buy: Clarks Wallabee $135
2. Filling Pieces Astro Striped Low-Top

 

Amsterdam-based Filling Pieces has been putting its spin on affordable yet high-end footwear since 2009, and this Astro Striped Low-Top sneaker is an example of what makes the brand so unique.

Buy: Filling Pieces Astro Striped Low-Top $220
3. Barneys x Timberland 6-Inch Grained Leather Boot

 

If you want a pair of Timberlands that will stand out this holiday season, consider this grained leather version from Barneys’ BNY Sole Series collaboration.

Buy: Barneys x Timberland 6-Inch Grained Leather Boot $190
4. Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis

 

With the familiar style of a premium leather tennis shoe and a featherweight midsole, Cole Haan’s GrandPro is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Buy: Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis $130
5. Adidas Gazelle Primeknit

 

For those who prefer a sportier sneaker style, this Primeknit version of the classic Adidas Gazelle is a smart choice.

Buy: Adidas Gazelle Primeknit $115
