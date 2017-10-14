The 5 Best Men’s Shoes You Can Wear Comfortably All Day Long

Let’s face it: as great as they may look, traditional men’s shoes aren’t always the most comfortable choice for prolonged wear. Stiff soles can cause foot pain within hours, and certain leathers and materials can be unforgiving during the break-in process.

The good news is that you don’t have to settle for discomfort. There are a number of great looking options available today with characteristics that make the shoes ideally suited for all-day use. See what we mean below.


1. Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Laser Wingtip Oxford

 

Far from your ordinary wingtip, Cole Haan’s 2.ZeroGrand Laser Wingtip Oxford is cushioned with the brand’s signature Grand.OS midsole, which requires little to no break-in period.

2. Brandblack Future Legend Boot

 

If you’re seeking a style that will both stand out and stay comfortable, check out Brandblack’s Future Legend Boot. Its unique construction will turn heads, while a midsole derived from the brand’s basketball shoes ensures long-lasting comfort.

3. Danner Feather Light 917

 

Danner’s Feather Light 917 offers the protection of a boot without the cumbersome weight you’ve come to expect from winter footwear.

4. Clarks Tunsil Mid

 

Part sneaker, part lace-up boot, the Clarks Tunsil Mid is as versatile as it is comfortable, thanks to the brand’s Cloudsteppers technology.

5. Rockport DresSports Lite 2 Oxford

 

Part of Rockport’s comfort-focused DresSports line, this oxford features the brand’s truTech shock absorbing insoles and an EVA outsole for enhanced comfort.

