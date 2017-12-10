The 5 Best Men’s Shoes That Will Keep You Warm This Winter



There’s nothing worse than getting caught in the winter chill without an appropriate pair of footwear.

For serious winter wear, you’ll want to seek out a pair of shoes with warm insulation and water proofing — a warm boot is useless if it allows water to permeate inside.

Stay dry and cozy this winter by picking up one of these.

1. Adidas Outdoor Terrex Conrax Boa

With Boost cushioning and 200g Primaloft insulation, the Terrex Conrax Boa from Adidas Outdoor will keep you comfortable and warm throughout your winter excursions.

2. The North Face ThermoBall Boot Zipper

The North Face’s ThermoBall insulation is used on some of the brand’s warmest jackets, and it’s also featured on this waterproof boot built for winter’s worst weather.

3. Salomon Kaipo CS WP 2

The Salomon Kaipo CS WP 2 features insulation built to withstand temperatures as low as -12°F, so you shouldn’t have any problem staying toasty in these.

4. Hunter Original Insulated Commando

With a rugged military-inspired upper and rubberized toe, Hunter’s Original Insulated Commando boot is as stylish at it is warm.

5. Columbia Bugaboot 2

The waterproof Columbia Bugaboot 2 can take on temperatures as low as -25°F, and its rugged outsole can tackle a multitude of surfaces.