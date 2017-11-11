The 5 Best Men’s Shoes That Are Made in the USA Available Now

Veterans Day weekend is here, and one great way to show your support is to invest in a pair of American-made shoes.

Whether you’re seeking a sporty sneaker style or have something more substantial in mind, there are a number of great made-in-the-USA men’s shoes available today.

To simplify your shopping, we’ve narrowed it down to five of the best US-made shoes you can buy right now. Shop our picks below.

1. Wolverine 1000 Mile Adrian Boot

When it comes to boots, Wolverine’s 1000 Mile series is the stuff of legend, and this cap toe style has everything connoisseurs look for in a quality lace-up: sturdy yet supple leather, a long-lasting Goodyear welt and near-artisanal hand stitching.

Wolverine 1000 Mile Adrian Boot in brown leather. Nordstrom

2. Merrell Wilderness USA Hiking Boot

There’s rugged, and then there’s the Merrell Wilderness; a ridiculously durable Michigan-made hiking book created by Randy Merrell in 1981.

Merrell Wilderness USA Boot in “Mogano.” Zappos

3. New Balance 997 “Northern Lights”

Although it’s one of the brand’s mainstay models, New Balance always finds ways to keep the New England-made 997 silhouette fresh, such as this richly colored “Northern Lights” rendition.

New Balance 997 “Northern Lights.” New Balance

4. L.L. Bean Men’s Bean Boot

It doesn’t get much more ubiquitous than L.L. Bean’s signature Bean boot, and for good reason — since 1912, the made-in-Maine rain boots have kept feet dry and stylish at the same time.

L.L. Bean Bean Boot in tan/brown. L.L. Bean

5. Red Wing Heritage Weekender Chukka

While Red Wing is perhaps best known for its time-tested work boots, the brand’s other offerings, such as this Minnesota-made chukka, are every bit as good.