Shailene Woodley Sparkles and More Eye-Catching Celebs at Hollywood Film Awards

One star was shinning brightest at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards — Shailene Woodley, who hit the red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles in a sparkling pair of statement shoes.

The “Big Little Lies” actress had on Christian Louboutin’s blingy Crystal Queen sandals with a chic black and white dress by Balmain that featured see-through panels around the skirt.

Louboutin’s crystal-embellished shoes feature the statement ornaments around the toebed, and a delicate ankle strap with buckle closure. The upper is designed in nude leather on a 4.8-inch heel. The shoes are available for $2,245 on neimanmarcus.com.

Some of the other celebrities who made striking arrivals included Mary J. Blige, who showcased a sensual suit by Zuhair Murad that incorporated a nude-illusion bodice, an embroidered coat and flared trousers. The singer-actress completed the look with a pair of peep-toe heels.

Elizabeth Olsen and Kate Mara opted for tailored suits with Jimmy Choo shoes — Olsen in all-black and Mara in all-silver. Olsen had on a Dolce & Gabbana suit with Jimmy Choo’s Anouk pumps, and Mara complemented her shiny number with Jimmy Choo’s Hesper sandals.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Eva Longoria and more stars cut stylish figures at the ceremony.

