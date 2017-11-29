Stella Maxwell Revealed Her Chest in This Bold See-Through Dress at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s Viewing Party

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show finally aired last night on CBS, and most of the Angels gathered together in New York for the official viewing party. Naturally, they all looked flawless, but it was Stella Maxwell who stole the show with her completely sheer dress.

The model donned a black see-through gown that was simply draped over matching high-waisted underwear. It was an intricate design that also featured a high-slit along the side and nude pasties that protected her from being too overexposed.

Maxwell balanced out her bold outfit with classic sandals similar to Stuart Weitzman’s popular nudist heels that retail around $380. For those who want a more affordable pair, Steve Madden has a quality version that looks nearly the same.

Stella Maxwell wears sheer dress to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show party. Rex Shutterstock

Buy: Steve Madden Stecy Sandal $79.95 buy it

Sara Sampaio was another Angel who made quite the entrance. The 26-year-old star showed up in a sizzling strapless red and gold striped dress teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti gold metallic heels that complemented her outfit perfectly.

The models nailed their eye-catching looks, and it only making us that much more excited for next year’s show.

Sara Sampaio rocks red dress for Victoria’s Secret event in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals $550 buy it

