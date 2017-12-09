Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Match in Black Outfits at Art Basel Kickoff Party

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie attend the Art Basel Kick-Off party in Miami.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are currently living it up in Miami.

The couple were spotted on Wednesday looking chic in matching all-black ensembles at an Art Basel kickoff party hosted by the folks publishing DuJour magazine — whose cover Richie currently graces.

For the occasion, Richie wore a black minidress with lace-up detailing and Sergio Rossi sr1 black ankle-strapped sandals while the 34-year-old reality star sported a black button-down shirt exposing his chest and a gold chain that he paired with black trousers and matching loafers.

OMG WOW THEY ARE SO HAPPY TOGETHER 😍🔥 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichieteam) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:44am PST

The 19-year-old model’s shoes, which retail for $730, feature a modern square toe and a 4.1-inch stiletto heel.

According to People, the party was the first major event the two attended as a couple. And while the model, who’s the daughter of Grammy winner Lionel Richie, walked the red carpet solo, once inside “the duo circulated the event together, posing for pictures, talking to guests and laughing with DuJour publisher Jason Binn and former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine.”

Sofia Richie wears Sergio Rossi sandals at <em>DuJour</em> magazine’s Art Basel kickoff party. Splash

