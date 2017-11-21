Selena Gomez at the Lupus Research Alliance 'Breaking Through Lupus' Gala on Nov. 20.

After performing her latest hit single “Wolves” at Sunday’s 2017 American Music Awards, Selena Gomez stepped out last night for the Lupus Research Alliance Gala in New York.

For the occasion, the 25-year-old singer and actress wore a canary yellow Calvin Klein Collection asymmetrical dress paired with matching Calvin Klein fall ’17 crystal-embellished sandals.

She has not been the only celeb to rock the style: Nicole Kidman sported a pink version for the 69th Emmy Awards, while Naomie Harris hit the Oscars in the yellow colorway.

Selena Gomez wears an asymmetrical yellow Calvin Klein dress with Calvin Klein sandals and a denim jacket. Rex Shutterstock

The Puma ambassador’s bright one-shoulder, high-low number showed off the slinky sandals with a crystal ankle and toe strap.

Sporting Calvin Klein crystal sandals, Selena Gomez attends the Lupus Research Alliance Gala in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Inside the gala, the “Bad Liar” singer candidly discussed her recent kidney transplant and recovery.

Below, learn how to shop for the 4-inch off-white suede version of the sandal at a 40 percent discount.

