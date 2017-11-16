Watch Kim Kardashian Gulp This Horrifying Drink to Avoid an Uncomfortable Question

Kim Kardashian played a dangerous game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” last night. Though she almost revealed her family’s biggest secrets, at least she looked good doing it. The star made an appearance on the show in a Kirakira + Worthy sparkly spaghetti strapped mini dress and gold sandals, similar to Stuart Weitzman’s popular nudist style.

Corden kicked things off by asking Kardashian to rank her family from best to worst dressed. “Best dressed, I would say, Kendall,” she told the talk show host. “Second, I’d go for Kris Jenner. Third, Kourney. No, no, no. Yeah, Kourtney. Fourth, Kylie. No, okay. The one before can be Kylie and then Kourtney. Then Khloé, she’s going to kill me. I’m so sorry.”

Later in the segment, things got more serious as Corden couldn’t help bring up Khloé and Kylie’s alleged pregnancies. “There have been lots of rumors about your sisters Khloé and Kylie being pregnant. Are they true? Yes or no,” he asked.

A few seconds later, without hesitation, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star gulped down the sardine smoothie she had to drink for opting out of the question.

Watch it all go down below.

Backstage @ James Gordon #kimkardashian #kkwfragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:06pm PST

💋 #kimkardashian #kkwfragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:04pm PST

