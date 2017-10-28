Get a Royal Pedi With Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite $9 Nail Polish

When it comes to nail polish, the British royal family likes a bargain. Both Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton are big fans of Essie, a drugstore brand that goes for $9 a bottle.
Marie-Claire reports that Queen Elizabeth II has been using Essie Ballet Slippers nail polish since 1989, when the queen’s hairstylist wrote a letter to the company requesting the color, writing that it was the “only shade” the now-91-year-old would wear.
According to People, Middleton chose Essie’s Allure polish, a shade similar to Ballet Slippers, for her 2011 wedding.
While the royal family sports nude or pale pink nail polish shades for public appearances, Middleton sometimes opts for a more daring shade on her toes.
This summer, the Duchess of Cambridge ditched her favorite L.K. Bennett pumps for sandals on a number of occasions. Although Middleton always chooses a neutral tone for her manicure — a shade like Ballet Slippers works best for her many public appearances — her go-to pedicure color is a deep red.
