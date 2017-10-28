Get a Royal Pedi With Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite $9 Nail Polish

Kate Middleton makes an appearance at Paddington Station on Oct. 16.

When it comes to nail polish, the British royal family likes a bargain. Both Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton are big fans of Essie, a drugstore brand that goes for $9 a bottle.

Marie-Claire reports that Queen Elizabeth II has been using Essie Ballet Slippers nail polish since 1989, when the queen’s hairstylist wrote a letter to the company requesting the color, writing that it was the “only shade” the now-91-year-old would wear.

According to People, Middleton chose Essie’s Allure polish, a shade similar to Ballet Slippers, for her 2011 wedding.

A closeup look at Kate Middleton’s manicure, a pale pink, semi-sheer shade, on her wedding day in April 2011. Splash

While the royal family sports nude or pale pink nail polish shades for public appearances, Middleton sometimes opts for a more daring shade on her toes.

This summer, the Duchess of Cambridge ditched her favorite L.K. Bennett pumps for sandals on a number of occasions. Although Middleton always chooses a neutral tone for her manicure — a shade like Ballet Slippers works best for her many public appearances — her go-to pedicure color is a deep red.

Kate Middleton wears Prada sandals with red nail polish at the Clarchens Ballhaus in Berlin on July 20. REX Shutterstock

