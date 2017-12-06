Hailey Baldwin Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Very Short Cocktail Dress & 6.5-Inch Heels

As this year’s FN style influencer, it’s no secret that Hailey Baldwin is the ultimate trendsetter.

Last night in London she proved it again on the red carpet at the 2017 British Fashion Awards. The star made an entrance in the most flattering LBD, which she paired with $24,600 Cartier diamond earrings.

Hailey Baldwin rocks a tiny LBD on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

While Baldwin’s strapless look spotlighted her toned legs, she may have shown off a little too much as her dress kept riding up and she had to tug at the hem to keep it from revealing more than she intended. Slight wardrobe malfunctions happen to the biggest stars all of the time and it’s nothing to be ashamed of — plus, the model walked it off with ease in sky-high Jimmy Choo platform pumps.

With a 6.5-inch heel like that, we’re impressed she kept them on all night. The black pair is currently out of stock online, but the snakeskin version is available on eBay for those brave enough to wear them on your next night out.

Get a closer look below.

Hailey Baldwin experiencing a slight wardrobe malfunction. Rex Shutterstock

