Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pretty in Pink With This Leggy Look at Lacoste’s Beverly Hills Launch Party

Gwyneth Paltrow is here to prove that the millennial pink trend isn’t dead. Spring and summer may have passed, but the actress is making a case for the popular color this fall. She attended the re-opening of the Lacoste store in L.A.’s boutique-lined Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night wearing a short blush pink dress that flattered her figure. Now that’s how you transition a wardrobe in between seasons.

For an autumnal touch, Paltrow opted for Laurence Dacade dark suede cutout sandals that instantly elevated her look. A similar version of the 4-inch shoes are also currently on sale at half the price for $345, and you don’t even have to wait until Black Friday to score the deal.

Not only is the actress delivering unforgettable fashion inspiration, but we couldn’t be more here for the savings behind the heels. This only has us that much more excited for her next red carpet appearance.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends Lacoste’s reopening celebration. Rex Shutterstock

Laurence Dacade Rush Cutout Suede Sandals

