Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Tiny Black Minidress & Strappy Sandals to Goop Pop-Up Event in Miami

Gwyneth Paltrow went for a minimalist look as she stepped out for an appearance at her new pop-up Goop shop in Miami on Friday.

For the event, Paltrow sported a one-shoulder minidress from Bassike, which features drawcord detailing at the waist for increased comfort and sells for $495 on Goop’s website. The Goop founder paired the dress with flat Emme Parson sandals for a casual vibe.

Gwyneth Paltrow sports a black dress and strappy sandals in Miami Dec. 15. Splash

Paltrow’s sandals are made of 100 percent leather with a rubber heel for walkability. The flat heels make the sandals perfect for trips to the beach, while the ankle-strap detailing makes them easy to glam up for a night out.

Although Paltrow opted for a sleek, all-black look, the shoes also come in a champagne colorway. Both colors offer versatility, pairing well with a wide range of other goods that might be in your closet.

Shop Paltrow’s sandals, sold on Goop, below.

While Paltrow’s sandals come at a $400 price point, similar sandals are on the market at a fraction of the price. Nordstrom offers a slew of lookalikes, including these Matisse sandals. The sandals feature a leather upper and a 1-inch heel. Originally sold at a $90 price tag, the shoes are currently on sale for just over $50.

Shop these budget-friendly sandals below.

