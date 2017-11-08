Chrissy Teigen Sizzles in a Very Revealing Little Black Dress With 5-Inch Stilettos

Chrissy Teigen never ceases to amaze us with her red carpet looks. Last night, the TV personality celebrated the Forevermark Diamonds Tribute Collection launch in New York wearing the most unforgettable LBD you’ve ever seen, and it will change the way you look at the closet staple.

She rocked an asymmetrical dress that was mostly see-through and left one of her breasts nearly exposed. On the other half of her body was a flirty black off-the-shoulder silhouette with a sheer sleeve that complemented the look.

To not overpower the body-confident ensemble, Teigen went with simple Gucci black patent sandals ($730). Though the shoes were low-key, they offered sex appeal on their own, with delicate triple straps around the toe bed and a 5-inch stiletto heel.

Nonetheless, the heels finished her look perfectly and were worth every penny. See it for yourself below.

Chrissy Teigen attends the Forevermark Diamonds Tribute Collection launch. Rex Shutterstock

Buy: Gucci Patent Leather Sandal $730 buy it

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Baldwin & More Celebs Show Off Leg at Revolve Awards

Chrissy Teigen’s New Revolve Collab Has ‘Sexy Yet Comfortable’ Vibes With Luxe Fabrics

No Pants, No Problem: Chrissy Teigen Rocks Nude Turtleneck Sweater With These Thigh-High Boots

Chrissy Teigen Stays Comfy in Luxe Slides on Vacation With John Legend