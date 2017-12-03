Chrissy Teigen’s Gianvito Rossi Sandals Are on Sale in a Big Way

Before her star-studded bash this week, Chrissy Teigen celebrated her birthday with a low-key lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, Calif., with husband, John Legend, and an adorable tutu-clad Luna.
For the occasion, the pregnant model stepped out in a flowing white dress with a Nsf denim kimono-style jacket and almond-colored suede sandals from Gianvito Rossi, which happen to be on a major sale right now. Scroll down for a link to buy the heels.
The “Lip Sync Battle” star then accessorized with a brown suede and leather shoulder bag from Chloe and sleek Altuzarra aviator frames.
Yesterday, Teigen took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in a floor-length plum gown in Hawaii, writing, “aloha, bebe.”
Shop Chrissy’s Gianvito Rossi sandals, marked down from $875.
Want more?
Kim Kardashian Sports Chic White Pumps for Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday Bash
Chrissy Teigen Sizzles in a Very Revealing Little Black Dress With 5-Inch Stilettos
Chrissy Teigen’s New Revolve Collab Has ‘Sexy Yet Comfortable’ Vibes With Luxe Fabrics