Chrissy Teigen’s Gianvito Rossi Sandals Are on Sale in a Big Way

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend seen leaving Il Pastaio restaurant with their daughter in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Before her star-studded bash this week, Chrissy Teigen celebrated her birthday with a low-key lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, Calif., with husband, John Legend, and an adorable tutu-clad Luna.

For the occasion, the pregnant model stepped out in a flowing white dress with a Nsf denim kimono-style jacket and almond-colored suede sandals from Gianvito Rossi, which happen to be on a major sale right now. Scroll down for a link to buy the heels.

The “Lip Sync Battle” star then accessorized with a brown suede and leather shoulder bag from Chloe and sleek Altuzarra aviator frames.

Yesterday, Teigen took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in a floor-length plum gown in Hawaii, writing, “aloha, bebe.”

aloha, bebe @1maryphillips @jenatkinhair @monicarosestyle @alanavanderaa A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Shop Chrissy’s Gianvito Rossi sandals, marked down from $875.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Sports Chic White Pumps for Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday Bash

Chrissy Teigen Sizzles in a Very Revealing Little Black Dress With 5-Inch Stilettos

Chrissy Teigen’s New Revolve Collab Has ‘Sexy Yet Comfortable’ Vibes With Luxe Fabrics