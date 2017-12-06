Beyoncé Surprises Colin Kaepernick With Sports Illustrated’s Legacy Award in Curve-Hugging Dress & Sandals

In a surprise appearance last night, Beyoncé presented former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, which is given to athletes who uses their platform to promote change.

The “Formation” singer took the stage in a shimmery striped curve-hugging, Bootylicious dress from designer LaQuan Smith’s spring ’18 collection and celeb-favorite Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals in mirrored silver.

#Beyonce x #ColinKaepernick. A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

The three-strap stiletto heels, which retail for $845, perfectly complemented the Grammy winner’s sparkling mini dress and flattered her feet for the occasion.

“It feels so good to be here on such a special night of appreciation. Thank you Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice,” Bey shared with the crowd at New York City’s Barclays Center. The athlete has made headlines this year for his outspoken views on social justice issues, bringing them into conversation among sports watchers, political observers and the general public.

Beyoncé presents Colin Kaepernick with the @sportsillustrated’s 2017 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. You can watch the full thing this Friday night on NBC Sports network. ✊🏾 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

