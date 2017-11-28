7 Rugged Men’s Sport Sandals That Can Handle Any Terrain

If a resort retreat is in your plans in the coming months, then rugged sport sandals should be a must-have item in your suitcase. High-performance styles can handle any terrain, from a trek through the hills to a beachside stroll — or even a walk through the local shopping districts.

Key features to look for when selecting a sport sandal are nonslip soles, sculpted footbeds and fitted straps. Or just scroll down to check out some of FN’s picks for men’s styles that are available now.

1. Astral Men’s Filipe Sandal

The flip-flop comes with an attachable ankle strap, for when you’re ready for action.



2. Ecco Yucatan Sandal

The lining is neoprene, which provides a closer fit and is quick drying.

3. Keen Uneek Flat Sandal

The outsole of this woven style features razor siping — an important feature for boating or sailing, where traction is vital.

4. Keen Newport H2 Sandal

This all-terrain sandal is lighter than the original leather Newport, and the nylon straps are lined with foam.

5. Merrell All Out Blaze Sieve Convert Sandal

The water-ready style has three hook-and-loop closures for a fully customized fit.

6. Teva Hurricane XLT Sandal

This sport style features tough webbing straps and a contoured EVA footbed.

7. Chaco Z/Cloud 2 Sandal

No sport sandal list would be complete without a Chaco. This style comes with an ultra-soft polyurethane footbed and has been treated to prevent odors.