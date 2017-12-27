Ashley Graham Pairs Turtleneck and Black Sandals to Show Off Her New Macy’s Collab

It’s the season of giving, and this year, Ashley Graham delivered yet another inclusive collection with Macy’s. The supermodel launched her brand-new lingerie line with the brand on Christmas Day and showed off one of her designs on Instagram.

With a festive caption that read, “Merry Christmas to you,” Graham had on her black underwire strappy bra from the collaboration. She held nothing back and paired the bra with a matching sheer turtleneck top and a black and gold beaded form-fitting miniskirt. Her outfit is a bold fashion risk that the star is never afraid to take, but she kept things simple for her footwear and rocked nudist-style heels similar to a popular Stuart Weitzman style.

For a more affordable and equally classy alternative, we clicked over to Nordstrom and found a black velvet option for only $42. The soft velvet elevates the design, and though it has a slim stiletto heel, the shoe height is just at 3 1/2 inches, making them super-easy to walk in. The neutral pumps are great for any celebration, so the shorter, more comfortable heel makes them all the more perfect for nights out.

Now that 2017 is coming to a close, Fashion Week in February is right around the corner, and we’re already wondering what Graham has in store for that. Fingers crossed that she has even more new clothes and collaborations to come.

Buy: Pink Paradox London Mini Ankle Strap Sandal $41.96 buy it

Want more?

Famous Footwear: The 6 Best Celebrity Shoe Lines of All Time

Ashley Graham Styled This Sparkling Top With the Perfect Shoes at the Whitney Art Party

Ashley Graham Sports Ultrasheer Dress & Black Sandals