8 Pink Socks That Help Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month officially upon us, it’s the time to show your support if you can. That said, why not lend money to the cause by shopping cozy pink socks for fall? Below, we’re rounded up some brands that are donating a portion of proceeds to cancer research charities.

We can’t think of a better way to give back.



1. Pink Ribbon Rugby Knee Socks

Whether you play sports or not, that’s beside the point. These knee-high striped pink rugby socks featuring breast cancer ribbons are a must-have to keep your calves warm while also looking cool.



2. Sox Box Neon Pink Kneehigh Socks

Speaking of — slip into these neon pink knee-high socks with two simple green stripes at the top from Sox Box. You’re sure to stand out.



3. World’s Softest Breast Cancer Awareness Socks

For a crew sock option, try these bubblegum and pale pink striped ribbon socks from World’s Softest.

4. CSI Performance Crew Sock

$1 from every pair of these crew socks sold will go to help a family fighting breast cancer.

5. Pink Ribbon Athletic Socks

These thick pink striped socks are sure to keep your toes warm this winter. Made of an acrylic and spandex blend, they’re designed for maximum comfort and elasticity.

6. Pink Ribbon Slipper Socks

Slide around the house like a kid in these pretty pink slipper socks featuring a tiny ribbon detail.

7. Red Lion Ribbon Legend 2.0 Crew Socks

Showcase your support by wearing these bright pink socks throughout the month of October.

8. Boobies Unisex Knee High Socks

Make a statment in these graphic ‘Boobies’ unisex knee high socks.

