Fendi Opens London Flagship

Fendi flagship on London's Sloane Street. Courtesy Photo.

Fendi has unveiled its new London store.

Located on Sloane Street, the two-story boutique was designed by hip Milanese interior design firm Dimore Studio, founded in 2013 by Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran.

“We are happy to have worked with Dimore Studio on the Sloane store, which is truly distinctive, sophisticated and with a whispered luxury and intimate feel expressed through the details and the materials chosen,” said Fendi chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari. “They have perfectly translated our codes into an ideal Fendi apartment in London, such an iconic destination for luxury, culture and design, as well as a very important market both for local and international clients.”

Over the years, Dimore Studio has developed several projects in collaboration with Fendi, including the decoration of the luxurious suites inside Rome’s Palazzo Fendi, opened in 2016, and the design of the Fendi Courchevel store, which was inaugurated last April.

“We were inspired by a high-rise Roman apartment of the ’60s, reinterpreted in a contemporary way, cleverly mixing hints from the past with a chic and sophisticated style,” Salci said. “We have a wonderful relationship with Fendi of mutual esteem and sympathy, which has been lasting for years. Designing their boutique in London was a natural consequence of this long-lasting relationship.”

A combination of contemporary pieces, vintage designs and art objects define the cozy space, infused with a homey feel.

The first level, which is dedicated to women’s accessories and bags, features a kilim carpeted flooring, a ceiling covered with hundreds of light pink Plexi prisms and several design icons, such as an Alain Delon freestanding mirror and three Pierre Cardin wood chairs from the ’70s.

Graphic stairs lead to the second floor, which comprises two distinct areas, one for womenswear and one for menswear. The space dedicated to women’s ready-to-wear collections, which also includes a VIP area, is defined by pink plaster walls and is decorated with a curved sofa, Chinese bamboo chairs from the 19th century as well as an impressive chandelier.

On the other side of the floor, the men’s area resonates with the masculine vibe of a gentlemen’s club with its mocha walls, lacquered crock shelves and Vienna straw panels. A rotating radica wood cupboard lined with fabrics dominates the space, which also features iconic design pieces, such as a Gianfranco Frattini’s table lamp and a ’70s armchair by Luigi Caccia Dominioni.