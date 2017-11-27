These Are the Best Shoe Deals and Discount Codes for Cyber Monday

Didn’t want to deal with the lines and crowds on Black Friday? Cyber Monday is the day when retailers encourage customers to continue their shopping online by offering deep discounts on everything from electronics to sandals and boots.
We’ve put together this list of the best shoe-related sales for you to use. Most of these offers will disappear at midnight, so be sure to snap them up while you still can.
- Hunter — It’s a good time to snag those comfy rainboots. Hunter is offering 20 percent off everything on its site.
- M. Gemi — M. Gemi is giving shoppers $50 off of any pair of shoes on its site.
- Foot Locker — If running shoes are what you’re after, use the CYBER25 code on the Foot Locker site for a 25 percent discount.
- Keds — Aside from throwing in a free pair of no-slip socks, Keds is discounting everything on its site 30 percent, with an additional 10 percent off of sale items.
- Payless — You don’t even need a code for Payless, which is taking 50 percent off of everything on its site.
- Steve Madden — Steve Madden is discounting almost all of its boots for Cyber Monday this year.
- Ugg — Today’s the last day to score a pair of Ugg boots with up to 75 percent off.
- New Balance — At New Balance, you will also get 25 percent off of everything you see.
- Macy’s — Along with large discounts on shoes and boots, the code CYBER will give you 20 percent off your order at Macy’s.
- Nike — Nike has a special Cyber Monday collection with deals on, among many other styles, Air Huarache and Lunar Force 1 sneakers.
- Frye boots are at least 30 percent off through Zappos until the end of today.
- Clarks — Clarks is giving its customers 30 percent off the entire store with the CYBER code.
- Nine West — Get 60 percent off at Nine West today.
- Skechers — CYBER40 will get you 40 percent off at Skechers.
- Sole Society — Sole Society is giving shoppers 30 percent off.
- Neiman Marcus Last Call — The department store is offering 40 to 80 percent off everything on its site.