Best Columbus Day Sales for Shoes & More

By / 1 hour ago
Summit by White Mountain Vivianne Italian
Summit by White Mountain Vivianne Italian leather sandal.
Brand

With Columbus Day right around the corner (Monday), we’ve got sales on the brain.

Channel the spring ’18 runway and wear socks with sandals with the wedged style from Summit by White Mountain. It’s hard to say no when they’re marked down to $34 from their original price of $129.

Shop the Vivianne Italian leather sandal and more from brands like Coldwater Creek, H&M, Cole Haan and more.

And there’s plenty of other styles available for deep discounts, including sky-high sandals — like the pair above that bear a resemblance to Selena Gomez’s favorite Tod’s buckled wood platform style.

Summit by White Mountain
Dates: Oct. 6-12
Sale: Additional 20% off all sale shoes
Code at checkout: COLUMBUS20

Coldwater Creek 
Dates: Oct. 6-10
Sale: Extra 40% off sales & outlet items (for a savings up to 75% off original prices)
Code at checkout: FALL40

Latigo
Date: Oct. 9
Sale: Free shipping
Code at checkout: None needed

Bernardo
Date: Oct. 9
Sale: Free two-day shipping
Code at checkout: DISCOVER

Baretraps
Date: Oct. 9
Sale: Free shipping
Code at checkout: None needed

Remo Tulliani
Date: Oct. 6-10
Sale: 25% off sitewide
Code at checkout: RTColumbus

Pikolinos
Dates of Sale: Oct. 6-9
Sale: Free gift with purchase
Code at checkout: COLUMBUS

Asos
Dates: Oct. 6-9
Sale: 50% off select items
Code at checkout: None needed

Urban Outfitters
Date: Oct. 6-9
Sale: 40% off sale items
Code at checkout: None needed

Yoox
Dates: Oct. 6-9
Sale: Up to 90% off sale styles
Code at checkout: no code needed

Bloomingdales
Dates: Oct. 6-9
Sale: Take 25% off a large selection of items
Code at checkout: FRIENDS

Macy’s
Dates: Oct. 4-9
Sale: Take 25% off
Code at checkout: STYLE

Cole Haan
Dates: Oct. 6-11
Sale: Take 30% off select items
Code at checkout: FALLEVENT

Sebago
Dates: Oct. 6-10
Sale: Take 50% off boat shoes
Code at checkout: 50OFF

Timberland
Dates: Oct. 6-11
Sale: 25% off select styles
Code at checkout: None needed

Banana Republic
Dates: Oct. 6-9
Sale: 40% off full-price items, extra 10% off sale items
Code at checkout: None needed

H&M
Dates: Oct. 7-9
Sale: Up to 60% off select items
Code at checkout: None needed