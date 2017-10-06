Best Columbus Day Sales for Shoes & More

Summit by White Mountain Vivianne Italian leather sandal. Brand

With Columbus Day right around the corner (Monday), we’ve got sales on the brain.

Channel the spring ’18 runway and wear socks with sandals with the wedged style from Summit by White Mountain. It’s hard to say no when they’re marked down to $34 from their original price of $129.

Shop the Vivianne Italian leather sandal and more from brands like Coldwater Creek, H&M, Cole Haan and more.

And there’s plenty of other styles available for deep discounts, including sky-high sandals — like the pair above that bear a resemblance to Selena Gomez’s favorite Tod’s buckled wood platform style.

Summit by White Mountain

Dates: Oct. 6-12

Sale: Additional 20% off all sale shoes

Code at checkout: COLUMBUS20

Coldwater Creek

Dates: Oct. 6-10

Sale: Extra 40% off sales & outlet items (for a savings up to 75% off original prices)

Code at checkout: FALL40

Latigo

Date: Oct. 9

Sale: Free shipping

Code at checkout: None needed

Bernardo

Date: Oct. 9

Sale: Free two-day shipping

Code at checkout: DISCOVER

Baretraps

Date: Oct. 9

Sale: Free shipping

Code at checkout: None needed

Remo Tulliani

Date: Oct. 6-10

Sale: 25% off sitewide

Code at checkout: RTColumbus

Pikolinos

Dates of Sale: Oct. 6-9

Sale: Free gift with purchase

Code at checkout: COLUMBUS

Asos

Dates: Oct. 6-9

Sale: 50% off select items

Code at checkout: None needed

Urban Outfitters

Date: Oct. 6-9

Sale: 40% off sale items

Code at checkout: None needed

Yoox

Dates: Oct. 6-9

Sale: Up to 90% off sale styles

Code at checkout: no code needed

Bloomingdales

Dates: Oct. 6-9

Sale: Take 25% off a large selection of items

Code at checkout: FRIENDS

Macy’s

Dates: Oct. 4-9

Sale: Take 25% off

Code at checkout: STYLE

Cole Haan

Dates: Oct. 6-11

Sale: Take 30% off select items

Code at checkout: FALLEVENT

Sebago

Dates: Oct. 6-10

Sale: Take 50% off boat shoes

Code at checkout: 50OFF

Timberland

Dates: Oct. 6-11

Sale: 25% off select styles

Code at checkout: None needed

Banana Republic

Dates: Oct. 6-9

Sale: 40% off full-price items, extra 10% off sale items

Code at checkout: None needed

H&M

Dates: Oct. 7-9

Sale: Up to 60% off select items

Code at checkout: None needed