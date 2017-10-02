These Are the Perfect Fall Transition Boots for Men

Just in time to put away your low-top summer kicks and break out a pair of stylish but tough winter boots, Highs and Lows x Clae have the perfect on-feet solution for the upcoming winter weather. Australian apparel brand Highs and Lows has come together with the L.A.-based footwear label to put a nouveau spin on the classic Chelsea boot silhouette.

The collaborative boot, which dropped Saturday worldwide, goes by the name Richards Zip Vibram, and features some classic Chelsea boot elements alongside some new updates. The shoe features a classic suede upper and lateral stretch webbing on the side of the shoe. The heavy-duty side zipper and bright white Vibram sole make the shoe unique and different.

Highs and Lows x Clae. Courtesy of Clae

The shoes come in a rich waxed black or Mohave suede colorway. Both styles are finished off with silver and brass detailing. The shoe’s main feature is the classic Vibram outsole, which offers water repulsion and high durability for the winter months ahead. Highs and Lows branding is featured subtly around the exterior of the shoe as well as in the center of the bright red insole. The red velvet sock liner offers supreme comfort during all-day use.

Highs and Lows x Clae. Courtesy of Clae

The Richard Zips Vibram is available in Highs and Lows stores and among select global locations like Hanon Shop (UK) Allike (Germany) and Feature (Las Vegas). The shoe is also still available in a full variety of sizes online at clae.com for $180.