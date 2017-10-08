7 Trendy Elevated Men’s Shoe Styles to Look Up to 4-Inches Taller

Looking for a little extra height this season?

Look no further men, because FN rounded up some of the best lifted shoe styles available right now. From boots, sneakers and more — it’s easier to elevate your look that you’d think.

1. Calto Chelsea Boots

With 2.6 inches of extra height, make these cool Chelsea boots a staple in your fall and winter wardrobe.

2. Calto T5203 Boots

This lace-up style — also from Tall Men Shoes — is trendy, stylish and adds 3.6 inches of height. You can’t go wrong with these classic leather ankle boots featuring a round cap toe and a durable built-in inner sole providing added elevation.

3. Olivetta Sneakers

This half-boots half-sneakers style from Mario Bertulli adds 2 inches of height and features a nubuck upper and a cool leather tab for a pulled together look.

4. Cesena Boots

Halfway between ankle sneakers and ankle boots, this cool on-trend lace-up style features a soft black leather upper and a contrasting white rubber sole. Moreover, you’ll get 2.2 inches of added height with this shoe.

5. Height Increasing Sneakers

Made of soft leather and elastic fabric, these Chamaripa futuristic black slip on sneakers feature a wax lace-up and white sole, adding 2.76 inches of height.

6. Casual Skate Shoes

Also from Chamaripa — these lace-up low-top crisp white skate sneakers include calf skin leather and 2.5 inches of height.

7. Elevated Running Shoes

This retro-inspired running shoe — made of leather, mesh and suede uppers — features a cool H logo and an added 2.36 inches of height.