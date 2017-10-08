7 Trendy Elevated Men’s Shoe Styles to Look Up to 4-Inches Taller

Mario Bertulli Olivetta sneaker boot
Mario Bertulli Olivetta sneaker boot adds 2.0 inches of height.
Mario Bertulli

Looking for a little extra height this season?

Look no further men, because FN rounded up some of the best lifted shoe styles available right now. From boots, sneakers and more — it’s easier to elevate your look that you’d think.

1. Calto Chelsea Boots

With 2.6 inches of extra height, make these cool Chelsea boots a staple in your fall and winter wardrobe.

calto chelsea boots from tall men shoes

Buy: Calto Chelsea Boots $118
2. Calto T5203 Boots

This lace-up style — also from Tall Men Shoes — is trendy, stylish and adds 3.6 inches of height. You can’t go wrong with these classic leather ankle boots featuring a round cap toe and a durable built-in inner sole providing added elevation.

calto lace up boot

Buy: Calto T5203 Boots $138
3. Olivetta Sneakers 

This half-boots half-sneakers style from Mario Bertulli adds 2 inches of height and features a nubuck upper and a cool leather tab for a pulled together look.

Mario Bertulli OLIVETTA SNEAKERS KAKI NUBUCK

Buy: Mario Bertulli $165.93
4. Cesena Boots

Halfway between ankle sneakers and ankle boots, this cool on-trend lace-up style features a soft black leather upper and a contrasting white rubber sole. Moreover, you’ll get 2.2 inches of added height with this shoe.

Mario Bertulli CESENA boots

Buy: Mario Bertulli Cesena Boots $148.84
5. Height Increasing Sneakers

Made of soft leather and elastic fabric, these Chamaripa futuristic black slip on sneakers feature a wax lace-up and white sole, adding 2.76 inches of height.

black height increasing sneaker, Chamaripa

Buy: Chamaripa Black Sneaker $129
6. Casual Skate Shoes

Also from Chamaripa — these lace-up low-top crisp white skate sneakers include calf skin leather and 2.5 inches of height.

Casual High Heel Lift Skate Shoes, Chamaripa

Buy: Chamaripa Casual Skate Sneaker $129
7. Elevated Running Shoes

This retro-inspired running shoe — made of leather, mesh and suede uppers — features a cool H logo and an added 2.36 inches of height.

Chamaripa Tall Mens Shoes Sport Elevator Sneaker Running Shoes

Buy: Chamaripa Running Shoes $129
