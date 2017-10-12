Chrissy Teigen’s New Revolve Collab Has ‘Sexy Yet Comfortable’ Vibes With Luxe Fabrics

Chrissy Teigen’s new line for fashion retailer Revolve is reflective of the model and mom’s real everyday style.

Showcasing premium fabrics such as satin jacquard and crepe chiffon, the 36-piece collection features an over-the-knee faux suede bootie in black and millennial pink as well as velvet and knit ankle boots coming in gold, black and cinnamon.

Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Courtesy

Designed to inspire and empower the modern woman, the items are intended to be worn from the office to cocktails and beyond.

“I imagine the collection being worn by like-minded women on the go. I wanted to create beautiful, classic pieces that are sexy yet comfortable,” Teigen said in a statement.

Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Courtesy

“I also wanted to make sure the pieces were very versatile to be able to mix and match. The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look. It’s all about being confident and feeling sexy.”

Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Courtesy

Shop the Como boot in rose.

Shop the rest of the collection at revolve.com

Want more?

Chrissy Tiegen & John Legend Re-Create ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Scenes

Chrissy Teigen Took the Mules Trend to a Completely New Level in Venice

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Wore Converse for First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game