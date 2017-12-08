Yes, You Can Still Buy Those $10,000 Saint Laurent Sparkle Boots

Saint Laurent boots. Splash

Some of the most sought-after boots of the year are now available for sale online — but only if you have a lot of money to shell out.

Neiman Marcus is currently stocking the Saint Laurent Niki boots that cost $10,000, which is almost double the price of the second most expensive pair of shoes now available for order at the department store.

The over-the-knee sparkle boots first caught the eye of many fashion lovers when Rihanna wore them immediately after they appeared at designer Anthony Vaccarello’s second Paris Fashion Week runway show for the brand.

Since the show the slouchy Saint Laurent boots have graced the feet of everyone from Nicki Minaj to Kendall Jenner and Céline Dion. And according to reports, there was a waitlist of people who were undeterred by the hefty price tag at the major department stores. Encrusted with 3,000 Swarovski crystals, the shoes attracted a long list of both famous and non-famous admirers who wanted to get their hands on a pair in the spring. For a while, the boots were sold out at most retailers; they have been listed for sale for almost $18,000 on eBay.

Rihanna makes way in Saint Laurent’s fall ’17 crystal boots. Courtesy of Instagram

Now the boots are available for purchase at most major department stores, including Barneys and Saks Fifth Avenue. While each store has the boots in a limited number of sizes, those who have an extra $10,000 can also order them online.