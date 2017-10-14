Victoria Beckham Will Blow Your Mind With This Back-to-Back Look In Reverse

Victoria Beckham has been showing off her fall ’17 collection while in New York the past few days.

On Friday, the mom and designer was spotted wearing a Georgette turtleneck midi-dress featuring a gathered detail at the waist through the skirt from her ready-to-wear line.

Victoria Beckham. Rex Shutterstock

But the real stars of the show were her towering knee-high boots made from smooth raspberry-pink calf leather. The cherry color popped against the warm burgundy shade of her frock this cool morning in NYC.

Meanwhile, just the day before, the 43-year-old Brit sported essentially the same ensemble, just with a twist. Even wearing the same green earrings, Beckham rocked the same high-necked long-sleeve dress in a bright red hue paired with wine-colored high-heel booties.

Victoria Beckham wearing high-heeled red boots from her fall ’17 collection in NYC on Friday. Splash

Victoria Beckham in New York on Oct. 12. Splash

The former Spice Girl had dinner on Thursday with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, who is attending Parsons School of Design in the Big Apple.

So happy to be in NYC x Kisses x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

You can shop Victoria’s fall ’17 look below.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham Even Manages to Make Pajamas Look Street-Chic

Victoria Beckham Adds Femininity to Her Spring Collection With Sparkling Pastel Pumps at NYFW

Victoria Beckham Does Carpool Karaoke With James Corden of an ’80s Cult Classic