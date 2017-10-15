Taylor Swift Films New Music Video in Leopard Print Combat Boots — Shop the Look

Taylor Swift is taking over London right now.

After hosting her first “Reputation” listening party on Oct. 13 for a few lucky fans, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer was spotted filming her latest music video at a fast food joint a day later.

Showcasing her darker image, the 27-year-old pop star sported an oversized yellow baseball jacket, fishnet stockings and combat boots from designer Fausto Puglisi, who is famous for dressing Madonna at the Super Bowl in 2012.

Taylor out in London last night shooting a music video! DO YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift_updates) on Oct 14, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Featuring a leopard printed ponyskin upper and studded detailing, the lace-up boots were pulled together by two leather straps with embellished gold buckles.

Taylor filming a music video in London last night!! 💓💗😭 A post shared by NJ 🇵🇭 (@ninlovestay) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

