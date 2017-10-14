Sofia Richie, Jessica Alba and More Celebs Are Loving This Australian Shoe Brand

Australian footwear brand Sol Sana has been garnering celebrity attention lately.

Recently, Sofia Richie was spotted in Miami with boyfriend Scott Disick sporting faux fur burgundy sides from designer Sara Caverley. Founded in 2010 — other fans of the brand include Jessica Alba and Olivia Palermo.

NEW – #SofiaRichie & #ScottDisick spotted out in Miami 💗 [I do not own these images] A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichieteam) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Here, the expectant mom of two is wearing the black leather Sol Sana Anika flatform sandal for a day out in Beverly Hills in May.

Jessica Alba wearing Sol Sana Anika flatform sandals. Splash

Moreover, Olivia Palermo’s favorite go-to shoe from the brand — that mixes style and comfort — is the polished leather Tabbie wedge loafer. The socialite-turned-designer has been seen wearing the style on numerous occasions.

Olivia Palermo wearing Sol Sana Tabbie loafers. Splash

Shop Sol Sana styles below.

Want more?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Step Out in Matching Nike Sneakers

These Sofia Richie-Endorsed Adidas Iniki Runners Are Out Now, but There’s Only One Place You Can Get Them

Sofia Richie Heads to Mexico With Scott Disick in Pink Gucci Loafers

5 of Jessica Alba’s Best Style Hacks for Head-to-Toe Comfort While Pregnant