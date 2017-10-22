Sofia Richie Accompanies Scott Disick While Filming the ‘Complex’ Sneaker Shopping Series 

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been inseparable lately, so it’s no surprise that the 19-year-old model joined her man while he filmed scenes for the sneaker shopping series “Complex.”

The reality star and dad of three is following in Nike spokesmodel Bella Hadid’s footsteps.

For the occasion, the 34-year-old paired classic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with a navy tracksuit, while the Jeremy Scott model was dressed up in slinky Gucci pumps and a black shearling coat courtesy of Jospeh.

October 21: @sofiarichie accompanying @letthelordbewithyou to a filming for Complex Sneaker Shopping Series in New York City A post shared by Sofia Richie Updates (@sofiarsupport) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

The black patent leather sandals from Gucci’s spring ’17 collection feature three minimal toe straps and a sky-high stiletto.

Shop Sofia’s Gucci sandals below.

