Selena Gomez Rocks Plunging Top With $600 Louis Vuitton White Sneakers for Fall

There’s no question that Selena Gomez was a fan of her Louis Vuitton white sneakers over the summer. Now that the season has changed, it seems she can’t let them go.

The star was spotted out and about in New York yesterday sporting her fresh white kicks. Her beloved pair from the luxury brand is entirely leather and features shiny gold embellishments throughout the shoe. This time around, the singer-turned-actress wore them with a polka dot top, Alice and Olivia cropped jeans and, of course, the nude bag she designed in collaboration with Coach.

It’s a look that perfectly complements the autumn breeze. Our only question is, now that she’s worn the sneakers all over the city, how does she keep them so clean?

October 3: Selena out and about in New York, NY [HQs at gomez-pictures.com] #selenagomez #nyc A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Buy: Louis Vuitton Frontrow Sneaker $660 buy it

