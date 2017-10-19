Selena Gomez Is Daywear-Chic in a Little Blue Dress With New Go-To White Sneakers

It may be fall, but Selena Gomez delivered a spring-ready outfit in New York City yesterday. Trust us, after seeing her look, you’ll instantly wish it was a few degrees warmer outside.
Gomez wore two trends at the same time, the first being a baby blue dress. The hue has been popular among your favorite celebs lately, including Kourtney Kardashian who opted for a form-fitting version earlier this week and Hailey Baldwin who went for a pantless blazer look during a recent movie premiere. Could this be the new millennial pink?
Next, the actress rocked the white sneaker trend and replaced her former go-to Louis Vuitton pair with Pumas, which she’s worn two days in a row.
As the face of the brand, it’s about time she slipped on more merch. The fresh kicks are on sale online for $79.98 and feature a wide velcro strap along with a thick platform sole that will make them stand out no matter what you wear them with. It’s truly the ultimate look.
Want more?
Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & More Boots Celebs Love for Fall
Selena Gomez Embraces No-Bra Trend in Chic Crop Top With Slingback Pumps
The 5 ‘Cool Girls’ Who Have Teamed Up with Athletic Brands
Coach’s Glittered Cowboy Boots Steal the Spotlight at NYFW