Selena Gomez Is Daywear-Chic in a Little Blue Dress With New Go-To White Sneakers

It may be fall, but Selena Gomez delivered a spring-ready outfit in New York City yesterday. Trust us, after seeing her look, you’ll instantly wish it was a few degrees warmer outside.

Gomez wore two trends at the same time, the first being a baby blue dress. The hue has been popular among your favorite celebs lately, including Kourtney Kardashian who opted for a form-fitting version earlier this week and Hailey Baldwin who went for a pantless blazer look during a recent movie premiere. Could this be the new millennial pink?

Selena Gomez spotted back in New York. Splash News

Next, the actress rocked the white sneaker trend and replaced her former go-to Louis Vuitton pair with Pumas, which she’s worn two days in a row.

As the face of the brand, it’s about time she slipped on more merch. The fresh kicks are on sale online for $79.98 and feature a wide velcro strap along with a thick platform sole that will make them stand out no matter what you wear them with. It’s truly the ultimate look.

Buy: Puma Casual Sneakers $79.98 buy it

Want more?

Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & More Boots Celebs Love for Fall

Selena Gomez Embraces No-Bra Trend in Chic Crop Top With Slingback Pumps

The 5 ‘Cool Girls’ Who Have Teamed Up with Athletic Brands

Coach’s Glittered Cowboy Boots Steal the Spotlight at NYFW