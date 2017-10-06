Rita Ora Rocked Three Pairs of Standout Boots While Filming New Music Video in NYC

Rita Ora hit the streets of the Big Apple on Thursday to shoot her latest music video in three different, but equally eye-catching boot styles.

One of her looks featured a pair of over-the-knee boots with ornate jeweled detailing, cutouts, silver metallic pointed toes and transparent block heels. The 26-year-old “Body on Me” singer paired the bold style with a red duster coat, making it simply impossible to look away.

Rita Ora wearing over-the-knee boots in NYC. Rex Shutterstock

Another outfit included a blue blazer with Off-White Tartan over-the-knee plaid pointed boots — which Cheryl Cole rocked on the runway at the L’Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week last Sunday.

Rita Ora wearing Off-White Tartan boots in New York. Rex Shutterstock

After the day was up, the starlet took to Instagram to share a shot of her final look, which featured shimmery silver knee-high boots paired with a multi-printed gown and a red fur coat.

Mood. After a 14 hour music video day. 🙅🏼 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

