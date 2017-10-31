Rita Ora Shows Off Serious Leg in Curve-Hugging Mini Skirt and Matching Boots

Rita Ora spotted leaving her hotel in New York on Oct. 31.

Rita Ora stepped out in New York today in an eye-catching look by fellow Brit Alexa Chung.

Spotted leaving her hotel on Tuesday, the 26-year-old “Your Song” pop star dressed in a black velvet blazer that featured floral accents paired over a white tee with a matching mini skirt and ankle booties.

Rita Ora rocks a velvet outfit from Alexachung while leaving her hotel in New York on Oct. 31. Rex Shutterstock

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress showed off some serious leg, making a statement in the curve-hugging mini and embroidered boots, which retail for $555.

Rita Ora showing off a matching ensemble courtesy of Alexachung in New York on Tuesday. Rex Shutterstock

Whether you choose to match like Ora did here or team the shoe style with jeans, you can’t go wrong with this fall-inspired footwear.

Moreover, Chung’s collection features metallic pink ankle booties and velvet snakeskin ankle boots, as well as two pairs of mules and a satin ankle-strap platform pump.

