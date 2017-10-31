Rita Ora Shows Off Serious Leg in Curve-Hugging Mini Skirt and Matching Boots

Rita Ora stepped out in New York today in an eye-catching look by fellow Brit Alexa Chung.
Spotted leaving her hotel on Tuesday, the 26-year-old “Your Song” pop star dressed in a black velvet blazer that featured floral accents paired over a white tee with a matching mini skirt and ankle booties.
The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress showed off some serious leg, making a statement in the curve-hugging mini and embroidered boots, which retail for $555.
Whether you choose to match like Ora did here or team the shoe style with jeans, you can’t go wrong with this fall-inspired footwear.
Moreover, Chung’s collection features metallic pink ankle booties and velvet snakeskin ankle boots, as well as two pairs of mules and a satin ankle-strap platform pump.
