Rihanna Sports Pink Monochromatic Ensemble for Studio Session

If anyone knows how to do studio session in style, it’s Rihanna.

After recording at Electric Lady in New York, the “Kiss It Better” singer was spotted out on Saturday night rocking an all-pink look, including an oversized satin bomber jacket from Vetements x Alpha Industries and Puma sneakers.

Showing off her own designs underneath the zip-up coat, the 29-year-old wore a rose-colored keyhole dress from her spring ’18 Fenty Puma collection. And to accessorize, she toted a mini Chloé Faye backpack while sporting gold jewelry.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

The retro-style lace-up peach sneakers, which featured a blue and white sole and a suede upper, pulled the whole get-up together.

full:length: A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

This comes on the heels of the release of the Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper in several new colorways, such as yellow and olive green.

Shop the style below.

