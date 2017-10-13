Rihanna Held a Surprise Fenty U Pep Rally at Bloomingdale’s With a Marching Band

By / 52 mins ago
Rihanna Bloomingdale's Pep Rally for Fenty
Rihanna in New York on Oct. 13.
Rex Shutterstock

Hundreds of fans played hooky on Friday — some even lining up at midnight — to attend a surprise pep rally at Bloomingdale’s hosted by Rihanna in honor of her fall Fenty x Puma collection, which just debuted at the retailer’s NYC flagship.

The singer stayed true to her school’s-in-session collection, with foam fingers, banners and bleachers decorating the department store’s second floor in honor of the event, which culminated in a drum line processional (featuring local youth marching band the Marching Cobras) ushering Rihanna into the rally with a rendition of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.”

rihanna in new york Rihanna wearing platform creepers in New York. Rex Shutterstock

“I never actually went to university but if I ever did I would want it to be this lit, for sure. Shout out to the band and the dancers, y’all turnt up. Shout to these models for looking so fine. Shout out to Bloomingdale’s for having me,” said the singer while onstage. “I also want to say a special thank you to Puma for making this possible, for giving all the space to be creative and free and I’m glad y’all love it. Let’s have fun.”

today. #FENTYxPUMA ❣️#FENTYBEAUTY

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

The singer wore her own version of academic garb for the event, in a Fenty x Puma plaid top with pouffy sleeves, matching side-lacing corset and navy track pants, skinny Prada sunglasses, which paired well with her bright-white, lug-sole Puma creepers.

Among the pieces Bloomingdale’s is carrying from the fall collection, there are hoodies and baseball caps with “F” patches, plaid backpacks, “F.U.” suede slides and leather ankle-strap platform sneakers.

 

fenty puma by Rihanna Ankle Strap Creeper Sneaker

Buy: Fenty Puma $189.95
buy it

 

fenty puma by rihanna Unisex Leadcat Suede FU Pool Slide Sandals

Buy: Fenty Puma FU Pool Slides $90
buy it

 

fenty puma by rihanna Plaid Mascot Bear Backpack

Buy: Fenty Puma Bear Backpack $250
buy it

fenty puma by rihanna monday cap

Buy: Fenty Puma Cap $70
buy it