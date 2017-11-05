Kim Kardashian Suits Up, Plus More Celeb Style at the 2017 LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian wearing a Gucci suit at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Last night at LACMA’s annual Art & Film Gala presented by Gucci, the queen of curve-hugging ensembles decided to suit up.

Kim Kardashian embraced vintage in a Tom Ford-era Gucci tuxedo sans top, and kept things simple in the shoe department, donning a sultry polished strappy sandal.

Meanwhile, “Scandal” star Kerry Washington opted for a lavish statement-making Gucci gown featuring lace detailing for the occasion.

Kerry Washington wearing a gown by Gucci at LACMA’s annual Art and Film Gala. Rex Shutterstock

Also wearing a long gown, supermodel Naomi Campbell stepped out in a pale yellow embellished one-shoulder number courtesy of Atelier Versace.

Naomi Campbell wearing Atelier Versace at LACMA’s annual Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles Saturday. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Behati Prinsloo — who is expecting her second child with husband Adam Levine — sported a Gucci fall ’16 minidress paired with black patent Gucci sandals.

Behati Prinsloo wearing a dress from Gucci fall ’16. Rex Shutterstock

