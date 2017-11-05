Kim Kardashian Suits Up, Plus More Celeb Style at the 2017 LACMA Gala

Last night at LACMA’s annual Art & Film Gala presented by Gucci, the queen of curve-hugging ensembles decided to suit up.
Kim Kardashian embraced vintage in a Tom Ford-era Gucci tuxedo sans top, and kept things simple in the shoe department, donning a sultry polished strappy sandal.
Meanwhile, “Scandal” star Kerry Washington opted for a lavish statement-making Gucci gown featuring lace detailing for the occasion.
Also wearing a long gown, supermodel Naomi Campbell stepped out in a pale yellow embellished one-shoulder number courtesy of Atelier Versace.
Elsewhere, Behati Prinsloo — who is expecting her second child with husband Adam Levine — sported a Gucci fall ’16 minidress paired with black patent Gucci sandals.
Shop Behati’s Gucci sandals below.
For more celeb style at LACMA’s annual Art & Film Gala, check out the gallery.
