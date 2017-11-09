Olivia Culpo’s Holiday-Inspired Red Minidress and Pointy Pumps Are Perfect for Holiday Parties

When it comes to monochromatic dressing, Olivia Culpo is a total pro and yesterday was no different. The star came through with a red hot look that will make you feel like Christmas is here.

In partnership with Italian luxury brand Redemption, she graced the streets of New York in a cherry red leather minidress, which went beyond your average holiday party ensemble. Her outfit had a flattering plunging neckline and a standout rouched zipper on the side.

As far as her accessories went, she kept things elegant and classy with black Wolford tights along with matching pointed stilettos.

If you want to copy Culpo’s festive ensemble this holiday season, but don’t want to break the bank, we picked out similar $50 pumps you can currently buy online.

Press day today in one of my favorite cities 🌹 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 7, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Buy: Asos Penalty Pointed Heels $51 buy it

