Millie Bobby Brown Will Make You Rethink How to Wear Polka Dots

It’s no secret that Millie Bobby Brown is one of fashion’s biggest and youngest trendsetters, which is why we’re always watching her every style move. On Tuesday, the star hit up the streets of Madrid in an on-trend look that will make you rethink the way you wear polka dots.

The Netflix star made an appearance on the Spanish TV show “El Hormiguero” with her “Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapps, wearing an off-the-shoulder polka dot printed beige dress, which also featured bell sleeves. Brown’s dress managed to tackle various stylish trends at once and she effortlessly took things to the next level with her choice in footwear.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapps. Splash

The actress slipped on Aquazzura’s suede powder pink leather sandals. At only 13 years old, she didn’t pressure herself to take on a high heel, but kept things low key instead with a 2-inch heeled version of the shoe.

However, no matter how old you are, Brown’s outfit is a fashionable look that works at any age. See it in full below.

