Melania Trump’s Blushing in All-Neutral Look With $1,150 Millennial Pink Coat & Nude Pumps

Melania Trump has proved time and again that she has an affinity for the color pink. From fuchsia to millennial, the first lady seemingly has sported every shade.

Today, the 47-year-old former model stepped out for Donald Trump’s official naming of White House Chief of Staff Kirstjen Nielsen as secretary of Homeland Security, wearing a wool and cashmere-blend pale pink coat from Acne Studios’ pre-fall ’17 collection.

Melania Trump wearing an oversized pale pink coat from Acne Studios at the White House on Friday. Rex Shutterstock

The oversized coat complemented her curve-hugging dress, while nude pointed stiletto pumps completed the neutral ensemble.

https:/instagram.com/p/BaLeEPYBypo/?taken-by=melaniatrump.style

