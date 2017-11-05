Melania Trump Arrives in Japan in Statement Fendi Coat & Understated Manolo Blahnik Pumps

Donald and Melania Trump have officially touched down in Japan for the start of their first official trip to Asia.
The first lady turned heads in Tokyo dressed in a striped statement coat courtesy of Fendi, a leather pencil skirt by Hervé Pierre and her favorite sky-high Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
The understated nude suede of her pointed heels complemented the neutral colors in her multicolored virgin-alpaca-wool blend coat, which featured floral appliqué detailing.
For her first stop in Tokyo, the former model joined Japanese first lady Akie Abe for a visit to the high-end Ginza shopping district, stopping at Mikimoto Pearl’s flagship store.
