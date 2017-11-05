Melania Trump Arrives in Japan in Statement Fendi Coat & Understated Manolo Blahnik Pumps

Donald and Melania Trump have officially touched down in Japan for the start of their first official trip to Asia.

The first lady turned heads in Tokyo dressed in a striped statement coat courtesy of Fendi, a leather pencil skirt by Hervé Pierre and her favorite sky-high Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

The understated nude suede of her pointed heels complemented the neutral colors in her multicolored virgin-alpaca-wool blend coat, which featured floral appliqué detailing.

Melania Trump and Japanese First Lady Akie Abe. Rex Shutterstock

For her first stop in Tokyo, the former model joined Japanese first lady Akie Abe for a visit to the high-end Ginza shopping district, stopping at Mikimoto Pearl’s flagship store.

Melania Trump and Japanese First Lady Akie Abe tour the Mikimoto Ginza Main Store in the Ginza district of Tokyo. Rex Shutterstock

Wonderful visit with Mrs. Abe today! Enjoyed conversation over tea & the cultural presentation on the history of pearls. A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

