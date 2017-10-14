Melania Trump Rocks Burberry Trench Coat and Louboutin Flats at the White House

melania trump burberry trench coat
Melania Trump wears a burberry trench coat.
Yesterday, the President addressed reporters on the South Lawn at the White House before catching a flight to visit the United States Secret Service James J. Rowley training facility. By his side, first lady Melania Trump sported a laid-back look for the occasion.

While normally in pumps, this time Melania opted for Christian Louboutin black leather pointed flats paired with black trousers and a buttoned up belted trench coat from Burberry.

melania trump, donald trump Donald and Melania Trump walking from the Oval Office to board Marine One on Oct. 13. Rex Shutterstock

Accessorizing with flat top sunglasses from Marc Jacobs, the former model stood behind the President Trump as he answered reporters’ questions on his decision to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, as well about his moves to dismantle Obamacare.

christian louboutin, burberry, melania trump, donald trump Melania Trump wearing a Burberry trench coat with Christian Louboutin flats. Rex Shutterstock

Last month, the 47-year-old mom sported the same shoe style in a nude colorway.

melania trump, christian louboutin Melania Trump wearing Christian Louboutin black leather pointed ballet flats. Rex Shutterstock

