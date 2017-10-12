We Couldn’t Take Our Eyes Off Mary-Kate Olsen’s Giant Wedding Ring on the Red Carpet With Her Husband

Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy unexpectedly stole the red carpet with their rare appearance at the Big Apple’s New York Academy of Art’s Take Home a Nude art party and auction on Wednesday. They have been married since November 2015, but the couple keeps their relationship very private.

In honor of the occasion, Olsen came through with major style inspiration. Not only did the actress-turned-designer show off her giant wedding ring, she also wore a beautiful black and white look, which featured a black dress and matching jacket with embroidered lace at the bottom. She put a new spin to the formal event by rocking a fresh pair of white Alexander McQueen velcro sneakers that currently retail for $575 online.

Mary-Kate Olsen makes rare red carpet appearance with husband, Olivier Sarkozy. Rex Shutterstock

For an eye-catching touch, the shoes also have a black suede panel at the back that is both stylish and adds extra comfort.

It was quite the moment for these two, see their outfits in full below.

Buy: Alexander McQueen $575 buy it

Want more?

Exclusive First Look: Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Launch Shoes For The Row

Mary-Kate Olsen Goes Casual in New York City

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen: Celebrity Shoe Style

Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & More Boots Celebs Love for Fall