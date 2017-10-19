Mariah Carey Goes Bowling in Crazy Sky-High Platform Heels Again

For Mariah Carey, the higher the heel, the better. Any time the legendary singer is out, you can pretty much expect her to be in sky-high pumps. She isn’t afraid to rock them wherever she goes, and for that, we commend her.

On Wednesday, she managed to go bowling in a pair of black platform boots with her kids in New York City. She may not have gotten a strike, but it’s still pretty impressive that Carey was able to run up to the lane at all in such high heels. Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time she’s bowled in heels. Over the summer, the star magically knocked over some pins with in 5-inch open-toed stilettos, so she’s had some serious practice.

A few days beforehand, she also wore a similar shoes on a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

The 6-inch statement heels, which you can see below, had a back zipper along with an asymmetrical vamp embellished with studded geometric laces. It’s amazing that she can effortlessly wear platforms to any occasion and it’ll be interesting to see what she does in them next.

.@MariahCarey and Bryan Tanaka spotted out in New York City pic.twitter.com/DglzsXcIqn — Mariah Trends (@MariahTrends) October 18, 2017

