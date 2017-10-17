Margot Robbie’s Cut-Out Dress & $1,500 Crystal Sandals Took Sizzle to the Next Level

Like the star that she is, Margot Robbie always brings something to what she wears. Last night, the actress attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles and took everyone’s go-to little black dress to the next level.

The sparkle was in the details of her all-black look. She rocked a full Calvin Klein ensemble, featuring a flowing black dress with flattering cutouts along the side of the bodice. Robbie wore matching black sandals, but they went far beyond your average pair of heels.

Margot Robbie attends <em>Elle</em> Women in Hollywood event. Rex Shutterstock

The $1,495 Calvin Klein suede shoes had crystals on an embellished ankle strap on the left foot and a glistening toe band on the right. It’s a one-of-a-kind shoe that turned heads at the event.

You know what they say — the shoes really do make the outfit, so scroll down and get a closer look at Robbie’s unique pair.

Buy: Calvin Klein Camelle Sandals $1,495 buy it

