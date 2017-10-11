Lucy Hale’s $625 Sneakers Are Embellished With Glittery Fried Eggs

Lucy Hale out and about in Studio City, Calif.

After a weekend home in Nashville, Lucy Hale is back in Vancouver, where she’s filming the new CW series “The Life Sentence.”

The actress arrived in Canada on Monday holding her pup and sporting low-key airport style — including navy drawstring pants, a white tank and a $348 cropped denim jacket.

Lucy in Vancouver October 9th @lucyhale #lucyhale A post shared by Lucy Hale || Mathilde (@gooseupdate) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

While the dog was hard not to stare at — Lucy’s new short hair and her Anya Hindmarch fried-egg tennis shoes also caught our eye. They’re available for $625.

The lace-up sneakers from the British luxury accessories brand featured navy velvet and a standout glittery egg on the side.

Elvi and Lucy are so cute ❤ – – #lucyhale A post shared by Lucy Hale ♡ (@lhalevogue) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Here, a model sports a fried-egg embellished fuzzy slipper on the runway at Anya Hindmarch’s spring ’18 show during London Fashion Week.

Anya Hindmarch spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Shop the style below.

